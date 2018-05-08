Cambridge Analytica ordered to hand over data on US voter

A U.K. regulatory agency ordered research firm Cambridge Analytica to hand over its data on an American voter last week.

The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on Friday ordered the firm to hand over all of its information on American professor David Carroll, according to The Guardian.

Carroll was able to request the information under British data protection laws because his voter data had been processed in the U.K.

“This should solve a lot of mysteries about what the company did with data and where it got it from,” Carroll said in a statement, according to The Guardian. “I hope that it will help the ongoing investigations in my country and yours, and other places like Canada. There’s a lot of questions that no one has been able to answer until now so hopefully, this will be a major breakthrough in our understanding of what it did.” – READ MORE

