Calls to cancel New York Times subscriptions emerge over report identifying Trump whistleblower

Calls to cancel subscriptions to The New York Times reached fever pitch on Thursday night following outrage over the newspaper’s decision to identify the Trump whistleblower as a CIA official.

In an article published earlier Thursday, the Times revealed that the whistleblower at the center of a political showdown in Washington is a male CIA officer who had previously been detailed to the White House.

The “exclusive details” were revealed in a report based on corroborated accounts of three unnamed sources, not the whistleblower himself. The Times also reported that lawyers for the whistleblower refused to confirm that he worked for the CIA and said that publishing information about him was “dangerous.” (Fox News has not confirmed The Times’ report.)

“Y’all really doxxed the whistleblower? If anything happens to him/her, it’s on you, #CancelNYT,” tweeted one person.

"Our country's heroes are worth far more than clicks and views. Doxxing the whistleblower endangers the individual's life, which is especially heinous considering the whistleblower went through proper government channels. The NYT protects Trump sources better than this. #CancelNYT," wrote Dr. Eugene Gu.