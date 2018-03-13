After Calling NRA ‘Child Murderers’ and Hanging Up on WH, David Hogg Asks People Not to Be Partisan

Hogg recently boasted about hanging up the phone on the White House. He stated that the call was “very offensive considering the fact that there were funerals the next day, there was mourning we still had to do.” He added, “We don’t need to listen to President [Donald] Trump. President Trump needs to listen to the screams of the children and the screams of this nation.”

“Can we please not debate this as Democrats and Republicans but discuss this as Americans?” Hogg asked in a tweet on Sunday. “In the comments if you see someone you dissagree with do not attack each other talk to one another, this applies to me too. WE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO SAVE OUR FUTURE.”

Can we please not debate this as Democrats and Republicans but discuss this as Americans? In the comments if you see someone you dissagree with do not attack each other talk to one another, this applies to me too. WE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO SAVE OUR FUTURE. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 12, 2018

Hogg also called the National Rifle Association “child murderers” after being given a platform to speak his mind by CNN. – READ MORE

