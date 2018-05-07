CALLED OUT: Sarah Sanders drops the HAMMER on hypocrite Dems claiming to support ‘women’s empowerment’

A little over a week ago today, the White House Correspondent’s Dinner had spectacularly flopped with Michelle Wolf attacking basically everyone but especially Sarah Sanders, making ugly comments about her appearance.

There is no one more qualified to be the first woman to lead the CIA than 30+ year CIA veteran Gina Haspel. Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 5, 2018

Gosh, for being such a huge sexist, Trump sure does seem to support putting a good many women in powerful positions.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1