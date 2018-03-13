True Pundit

CALLED OUT: Nikki Haley Goes After Russia At The UN (VIDEO)

Posted on
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley reprimanded Russia for violating a ceasefire in Syria at a United Nations Security Meeting Monday.

“We attempted to work with Russia in good faith to end the violence in Syria. As a result, 16 days ago, we came to an agreement,” Haley began.

However, Haley said, the Russians reneged on their commitment to stop killings in Syria.

“Today, we know that the Russians did not keep their commitment,” Haley stated. – READ MORE

