CALLED OUT: Nikki Haley Goes After Russia At The UN (VIDEO)

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley reprimanded Russia for violating a ceasefire in Syria at a United Nations Security Meeting Monday.

“We attempted to work with Russia in good faith to end the violence in Syria. As a result, 16 days ago, we came to an agreement,” Haley began.

However, Haley said, the Russians reneged on their commitment to stop killings in Syria.

“Today, we know that the Russians did not keep their commitment,” Haley stated. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1