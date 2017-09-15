California’s ‘Resistance’ to Trump Has Been a Dud

FOLLOW US!



The 2017 California state legislative session began with the metaphorical roar of “resistance” to President Donald Trump’s policies, but is ending with a weak whimper.

According to a piece published on the CalMatters blog, the “resistance” movement launched with so much fanfare that “[a] hashtag went viral: #stateofresistance.”

And so or all the time and energy California Democrats spent on crafting legislation and calling press conferences to stymie Trump’s agenda and denounce him as a “racist,” they have little or nothing to show for it.

Part of the issue is that the power of the legislature is limited to actions within the State of California, and part of it is that the President carries a big stick with the threat of cutting off federal funds. – READ MORE