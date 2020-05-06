California’s Newsom: ‘We’re Not Going Back To Normal’

Though California Gov. Gavin Newsom is allowing retail stores to reopen for “curbside pickup” on Friday, he emphasized to residents of the state this week that they are “not going back to normal” anytime soon. Instead, Californians must embrace the “new normal,” marked by continued social distancing measures, “until we get to immunity and a vaccine,” said the Democratic governor.

“We’re not going back to normal,” Newsom said during Tuesday’s press briefing, as reported by SF Gate. “It’s a new normal with adaptations and modifications, until we get to immunity and a vaccine.”

While Newsom announced on Monday that some retail sectors will be allowed to reopen for curbside service on Friday, among them sporting goods stores, clothing stores, book stores and flower shops, they must maintain certain new standards, including ensuring that all employees wear masks. Other guidelines are expected later this week.

The partial easing of the restrictions that begin Friday is part of Stage 2 of the governor’s four-phase reopening plan. As detailed by Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell and reported by ABC 7 last week, Newsom has laid out four stages for reopening the state, all contingent on various metrics and approval of health officials – READ MORE

