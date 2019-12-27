California’s homelessness increase ​is higher than all other states combined

The Department of Housing and Urban Development released a report last Friday that revealed that the increase in homelessness in California in 2019 was higher than all other states combined.

With the Golden State as the driving force, homelessness in the U.S. rose by 2.7% in the last year, despite the majority of states seeing homelessness decreases.

“While the rest of the country experienced a combined decrease in homelessness in 2019, significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7 percent in 2019,” HUD said in the report.

“Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia reported declines in homelessness between 2018 and 2019, while 21 states reported increases in the number of persons experiencing homelessness. Homelessness in California increased by 21,306 people, or 16.4 percent, which is more than the total national increase of every other state combined,” the report added. – READ MORE