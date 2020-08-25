California’s All-Out War on Church Worship Intensifies With Bans, Fines, and Sending in Spies

California Governor Gavin Newsom and county leaders are escalating the state’s war on church worship services, dragging pastors into court and demanding thousands of dollars in fines for illegally singing and holding indoor worship services.

This stand-off is getting closer to a religious hot war, with some of the same tactics being used, such as sending “agents” behind enemy lines to “spy” on worship services.

The state is armed with Newsom’s no-worship order and subpoenas. One county even nailed a complaint letter to a church door. Even Martin Luther would see the folly of that move.

In California during the Wuhan coronavirus, you can shop, eat out, riot, loot, and protest. But there are tough constraints on church worship. Churches can feed the hungry, but parishioners can’t take communion. Churches can house the homeless, but can’t sit six feet apart in the same pew with a neighbor.

Liberty Counsel, a public service law firm, represents two churches being fined and penalized for opening their doors to worship. Founder Mat Staver says Newsom’s worship ban is clearly unconstitutional. – READ MORE

