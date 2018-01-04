Californians Paying $24 a Gallon for ‘Raw Water’… Seriously

As trends continue to burn away with the light of a new year, there is one that may only be getting stronger — and it’s taken many Californians by storm.

Silicon Valley has developed an obsession with “raw water,” according to Business Insider, where “unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water” is sold for a steep $61.

A 2.5-gallon jug of water, once sold for $37, has skyrocketed over the last week to a whopping $61 — a price difference stores such as Rainbow Grocery have deemed is a slight increase.

While the price includes the glass container that holds the unfiltered liquid, a refill still costs $15.

Even with the hefty price tag, many from the San Francisco region can’t get enough of it, with numerous startups such as Live Water selling to the unfiltered liquid to eager customers.– READ MORE

