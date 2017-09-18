California Wonders if North Korea Will Strike — and When

U.S. public health and first responders in California and throughout the West Coast have begun preparing for the impact of a potential nuclear war after North Korea fired a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over Japan last week in the anniversary of America’s triumphant Inchon Landing in the Korean War.

In 1950, with U.S. forces barely hanging on to Pusan Peninsula as 100,000 North Korean troops had overrun 90 percent of South Kore, General Douglas MacArthur between audaciously used 261 vessels to land 75,000 American troops far behind enemy lines between September 15 and 23 to cut off the North Korean army.

Now, the West Coast is being forced to confront the risk of a nuclear attack after North Korea claimed to have detonated a hydrogen bomb. It has successfully launching 3 intercontinental ballistic missile that could fly half-way to the U.S. mainland. – READ MORE