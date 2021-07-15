California woman first to face federal charges over fake COVID immunizations, vaccination cards

A homoeopathic doctor in California became the first person in the United States to face federal charges over fake COVID-19 immunizations and falsified coronavirus vaccine cards.

Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

“This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

Authorities were first tipped off to Mazi’s alleged scheme in April, when a person contacted the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General’s hotline. The tipster said family members had purchased immunization pellets from the doctor that “contained the COVID-19 virus and would create an antibody response in the immune system,” the DOJ said.

Along with the pellets, Mazi also reportedly sent COVID-19 vaccination record cards that falsely stated the Moderna vaccine was administered. She allegedly instructed the customers to falsely state on the cards that they received the Moderna vaccine on the date they ingested the pellets. – READ MORE

