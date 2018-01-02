California Ushers in 2018 with Ammunition Control

It is January 1, 2018, which means law-abiding Californians can no longer buy ammunition out-of-state or possess an unregistered AR-15 with a bullet button accessory.

On December 13, 2017, Breitbart News reported that California’s war on guns was about to expand to a war on ammunition, and January 1 marks the day that the war on ammunition begins.

Currently, law-abiding Californians must buy their ammunition from a licensed in-state ammunition dealer. This means that Californians who buy ammunition online must have that ammo shipped to a licensed in-state dealer and pay that dealer a fee when picking up the ammo.

These controls immediately lessen the supply of ammunition, thereby driving up the price for those who demand it. Also, these controls set the stage for phase two of ammunition control, which will consist of requiring a point-of-sale background check for ammunition purchases starting January 1, 2019. The point-of-sale background check will also carry a processing fee, which will drive the price of ammunition even higher. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *