California Uses Loophole to Exempt 95% of State From Food Stamp Work Requirement

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver in July allowing 55 out of California’s 58 counties to be exempt from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s work requirements.

Breitbart News reported that able-bodied adults, between the ages of 18 and 49, without dependents, are usually required to work to recieve SNAP — often referred to as “food stamps.”

“The current SNAP statute requires that able-bodied working-age adults without dependents work at least 80 hours per month (or an average of 20 hours per week),” according to Breitbart.

However, current law creates a waiver for states if they meet certain unemployment requirements, including a recent average unemployment rate 20 percent or higher above the national average.

California applied for a waiver to exempt most its counties from work requirements using fiscal year data from 2015 to 2017, stating that from April 2015 to March 2017, the unemployment rate average in 55 of its counties was 5.9 percent, which barely reached the “20 percent or above” threshold.

As of July, the Golden State’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, or 8 percent above the national average of 3.9 percent. – READ MORE

More Than Half Of The Annual Inflow Of Foreign Refugees Arriving In The United States Are On Food Stamps, A Government Report Reveals.

Since 2008, as Breitbart News reported, the U.S. has permanently resettled more than 1.7 million foreign nationals and refugees through a variety of humanitarian programs like the Special Immigrant Juveniles and the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act. This is a foreign population larger than Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — a city with more than 1.5 million residents.

An annual report by the Office of Refugee Resettlement was analyzed by the Center for Immigration Studies’ Jason Richwine, in which the analyst revealed that about 56 percent of households headed by foreign refugees who arrived in the U.S. between 2011 and 2015 are using taxpayer-funded food stamps.

Nearly 30 percent of refugees received cash welfare of some sort, while 34 percent of refugees 18-years-old or older said they had no health insurance. Of the refugees who said they did have health insurance, about 50 percent said they were either on Medicaid or Refugee Medical Assistance, both of which are taxpayer-funded. – READ MORE