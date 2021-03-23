California Theme Park Visitors Told To Remain Silent On Roller Coasters To Stop COVID-19

Theme parks in California are set to re-open next month but visitors are being warned that they’re not allowed to sing, shout, scream or engage in heavy breathing while on rides.

“The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) advises in the new guidelines for its “Responsible Reopening Plan,” that theme park visitors should avoid activities that increase the spread of COVID-19, such as singing, shouting, heavy breathing and raising one’s voice,” reports People.

Visitors will also be mandated to wear masks on rides in order to “mitigate the effects of shouting,” according to the guidelines.

The rules appeared to be inspired by Japanese theme parks, which also introduced a ‘no screaming’ rule when they re-opened last summer.- READ MORE

