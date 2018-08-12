California Taxpayers’ Dollars at Work: State Has Largest Death Row Population in USA

California has the largest death row population in the country, though the trend showed an opposite effect nationally, according to a study released Friday.

Pew Research Center analyzed data from the Death Penalty Information Center and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, where it found California’s death row population in 2017 increased by almost 100 inmates since January 2000.

The state currently has 744 inmates on death row.

“The increase reflects the fact that California juries have continued to sentence convicted defendants to death even as executions themselves have been on hold in recent years amid legal and political disputes,” Pew said.

California has not executed an individual since 2006, after courts halted a three-drug execution process between February 1996 to January 2006. – READ MORE

A city council member in Santa Barbara has officially apologized for his recent statement about the progressive agenda that resulted in blowback and mockery.

Santa Barbara has been all over the news over the last two weeks for its “leadership” on the issue of plastic straws. Like Seattle, the progressive-run city has decided that straws must be banned for the good of the environment. Santa Barbara’s newordinance threatens to slap hefty fines on restaurant employees for giving a straw (whether plastic or compostable) to a thirsty customer. For the second offense, employees face the possibility of a $1,000 fine or jail time, National Review notes.

At a meeting two weeks ago, Dominguez said in response to a question from residents about “what’s next?” on the city’s progressive agenda that “what’s next” is “every aspect of people’s lives”…

“Unfortunately, common sense is just not common,” said Dominguez. “We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.”

“I just wanted to apologize,” he said, Noozhawk reports. “A few weeks ago I made a string of words in a rhetorical fashion about regulation and they were not taken as rhetorical and that’s my fault so I want to apologize.”- READ MORE

