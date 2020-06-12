California suspect caught after wounding multiple officers in manhunt, sheriff says

A California man on the loose for over a day in a string of shootings has been caught and multiple officers are now wounded, the San Luis Obispo County sheriff announced Thursday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Mason Lira, was stopped in Templeton, south of Paso Robles, where investigators said he shot a deputy in the head Wednesday.

The District Attorney of San Luis Obispo County tweeted that four law enforcement officers had been shot in all. Investigators later said Lira was in custody, “secured and unresponsive.”

#PRactiveshooter Update 6/11/2020 4:30 PM: The suspect is down, multiple officer’s injured. More information to follow. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 11, 2020

The capped off a manhunt that had stretched over 24 hours, involving hundreds of police officers. Officials closed parts of a freeway and used flash-bangs while searching apartments.

Tony Cipolla, a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County sheriff, described the search as “a wide-ranging, full-on, full-scale effort.” – READ MORE

