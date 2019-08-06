California sued over law blocking Trump from ballot unless he releases tax returns

Four voters in California, along with the conservative transparency group Judicial Watch, announced Monday they have filed a federal lawsuit against the left-wing state, alleging its new law aimed at strong-arming President Trump into releasing his income tax returns is patently unconstitutional.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law known as the “Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act” last week. Its provisions would require Trump and other presidential primary candidates to file their tax returns for the most recent five years to the California secretary of state by November 26 or be excluded from the March 3, 2020 presidential primary ballot.

The law does not apply to the general election, so Trump would still appear on the November 2020 California presidential ballot if he secured the national Republican Party nomination.

“Within five days of receipt of the candidate’s tax returns, the Secretary of State shall make redacted versions of the tax returns available to the public on the Secretary of State’s internet website,” the law states.

The measure sailed through the state’s Democratic-led legislature. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown had vetoed a similar version of the law last year, noting that it “may not be constitutional” and sets a “slippery slope precedent” that could lead the state to demand all kinds of documents from candidates. – READ MORE