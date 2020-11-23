California Sheriffs Tell Newsom They Won’t Enforce COVID Curfew

Several California sheriffs are telling Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.) that they are planning not to enforce the state’s new curfew rules.

“We’re not going to make criminals of normally law-abiding citizens,” Fresno County sheriff Margaret Mims said. Officials in four other law-enforcement agencies in the state also said they do not plan to treat gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic as criminal, according to Fox 26.

Mims argued that the police have higher priorities, including “taking guns away from gang members, stopping narcotic trafficking, and saving children from internet predators.” She also said there is little data showing that activities between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. play a significant role in spreading the virus.

Newsom has come under fire in recent days for visiting a high-end Napa Valley restaurant for a lobbyist’s birthday. The governor claimed he and other guests followed social distancing guidelines during the party, but photos circulated online showing the group socializing in close quarters, indoors, and without masks.- READ MORE

