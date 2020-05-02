California: Sex Offender Rearrested for Sex Crimes After Release from Jail

One of seven “high risk” sex offenders released from prison in Orange County, California, by Court Commissioner Joseph Dane has already been rearrested weeks later for sex crimes.

Rudy William Grajeda Magdaleno, 39, was rearrested in Orange County this week — less than three weeks after he was released from prison — for allegedly exposing himself to parole resource center employees on April 17, according to Santa Ana law enforcement officials.

The day before the alleged indecent exposure, Magdaleno refused to charge his GPS monitoring system and thus authorities were unable to track him.

Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin told local media that he is “extremely” troubled that “this high risk sex offender was authorized for release, in spite of his significant documented criminal history.” – READ MORE

