California Senate votes to raise age for buying long guns to 21

The California legislature on Wednesday voted to raise the age for buying long guns throughout the state from 18 to 21.

Senate Bill 1100, introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino, was approved with a 26-12 vote and sent to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown for a signature, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The bill would limit those who can purchase rifles to age 21 and above. State law already limits the sale of handguns to people 21 or older.

Portantino cited the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida — in which a 19-year-old used a AR-15-style gun to kill 17 people — as inspiration for the bill. – READ MORE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered a study of a potential full handgun and assault weapons ban in his country.

Trudeau ordered Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair to conduct the study with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in a mandate letter, as reported by CBC News.

“You should lead an examination of a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada, while not impeding the lawful use of firearms by Canadians,” the letter stated.

The letter also outlines other new assignments, such as forming the government’s plan to deal with asylum seekers who skirt official border points — which the letter calls “irregular migration,” supervising the legalization of marijuana and fighting opioid abuse. – READ MORE