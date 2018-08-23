California secretary of State: GOP lawmaker can’t be removed from ballot after getting indicted

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) will remain on the ballot in California’s 50th Congressional District in November, despite being charged Tuesday with misusing at least $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses.

“There exists no process in California Elections Code for Duncan Hunter to remove his name from the November ballot,” Sam Mahood, a spokesman for California’s secretary of state, told The Hill in a statement.

Mahood noted that Hunter was one of the top two vote-getters in the district’s June primary. He added that there can be no write-in candidates for the November election.

The Department of Justice alleged in an indictment Tuesday that Hunter used campaign funds to purchase trips to Italy and Hawaii, pay for his family’s dental work, his children’s tuition and international travel for nearly a dozen relatives. – READ MORE

In response, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday evening that he would remove the congressman from all committee assignments for the time being, calling the charges against Hunter “deeply serious.”

