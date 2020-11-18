California school district bans ‘racist’ classics: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘Huckleberry Finn,’ ‘Of Mice and Men,’ and more are gone

Administrators at the Burbank Unified School District have determined that a variety of classic novels — including Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and more — will no longer be permitted for curriculum use following concerns of racism.

According to a Tuesday Newsweek report, middle school and high school English teachers will not be able to include the following books in lessons following reports of parental concerns of racism:

Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”

John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”

Theodore Taylor’s “The Cay”

Mildred D. Taylor’s “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry”

The outlet reported that four parents — three of whom are black — reportedly said the classic novels posed “alleged potential harm” to the district’s “roughly 400 black students.”