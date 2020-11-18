California school district bans ‘racist’ classics: ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘Huckleberry Finn,’ ‘Of Mice and Men,’ and more are gone

Administrators at the Burbank Unified School District have determined that a variety of classic novels — including Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and more — will no longer be permitted for curriculum use following concerns of racism.

According to a Tuesday Newsweek report, middle school and high school English teachers will not be able to include the following books in lessons following reports of parental concerns of racism:

  • Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”
  • Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”
  • John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”
  • Theodore Taylor’s “The Cay”
  • Mildred D. Taylor’s “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry”
The outlet reported that four parents — three of whom are black — reportedly said the classic novels posed “alleged potential harm” to the district’s “roughly 400 black students.”

One parent, identified as Carmenita Helligar, said a white student approached her black daughter and taunted her with the N-word, which the student said he “learned” from reading “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.”

Another boy reportedly told Helligar’s child, “My family used to own your family, and now I want a dollar from each of you for the week.” – READ MORE

