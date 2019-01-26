California Republican switches to Democratic Party, says Trump has led GOP ‘to the extreme’

California Assemblyman Brian Maienschein (San Diego) announced Thursday that he was leaving the Republican Party and becoming a Democrat, just a few months after he was re-elected running as a GOP candidate, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Maienschein won re-election against his Democrat opponent in November by just 600 votes. His move left the remaining members of the California GOP with a bad taste in their mouths.

“While Brian is enjoying the perks of his new status as a member of the Democrat majority in the Legislature, we Republicans will continue to stand for the people of California,” Assembly GOP Leader Marie Waldron said in a statement.

He also cited President Donald Trump as a reason for his change, but not the only reason.

“Donald Trump has led the Republican Party to the extreme on issues that divide our country, but his leadership is not the lone reason for my change in party affiliation,” Maienschein continued in his statement. “I too have changed. As the Republican Party has drifted further right, I — and my votes — have changed. As a single father to two girls I am guided by my hopes and dreams for their future.”- READ MORE