California Radicals Say Math Is Racist, Set Out to Cancel It in Public Schools

The teaching of mathematics is part of the white supremacist culture and must be purged of all racist influences, says the California school board.

What kind of racist influences? To begin with, there is no right or wrong answer in math. Any answer is equally valid. Princeton Professor Sergiu Klainerman, a refugee from Ceausescu’s Romania, likens the woke culture to a “soft” kind of Marxism that “enforces its ideology not by jailing dissenters or physically eliminating them, but by social shaming, mob punishment, guilt by association, and coerced speech.”

Klainerman, a professor of mathematics, is very angry.

“The idea that focusing on getting the ‘right answer’ is now considered among some self-described progressives a form of bias or racism is offensive and extraordinarily dangerous. The entire study of mathematics is based on clearly formulated definitions and statements of fact. If this were not so, bridges would collapse, planes would fall from the sky, and bank transactions would be impossible.”

Yes, but that’s a small price to pay if we’re going to get rid of all racism everywhere, right?

Oregon is also considering adopting this nonsense so California kids won’t be the only children who will be light-years behind others by the time they graduate.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --