California Public Health Director Suddenly Quits After Massive Virus Data Error Discovered

The director of the California Department of Public Health has abruptly resigned just days after the discovery of a computer system failure that resulted in the massive undercounting of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Sonia Angell who had been in the position for less than a year (and had previously served as deputy commissioner for prevention and primary care at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2014 to 2019) reportedly resigned via an email sent to the California Health and Human Services Agency.

“Our department has been front and center in what has become an all-of-government response of unprecedented proportions to COVID-19. In the final calculation, all of our work, in aggregate, makes the difference,” Angell reportedly wrote in her resignation letter.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement offered thanks to Angell “for her service to the state and her work to help steer our public health system during this global pandemic, while never losing sight of the importance of health equity.”

However, her departure is shrouded in political questions as the state government reckons with a data glitch that failed to log nearly 300,000 infectious disease testing records (though not all were coronavirus cases and some could be duplicates), clearly impacting decision-making at the highest levels of the California government. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --