California Prosecutors: Michael Avenatti to be Indicted on 36 Counts

The Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday will announce a 36-count grand jury indictment filing against disgraced television lawyer Michael Avenatti.

The agencies will discuss the indictment at a press conference at 9:00 a.m. local time, a joint statement reads.

The announcement comes after Avenatti appeared in a Santa Ana courtroom April 1 after being charged with filing false tax returns to secure $4 million in bank loans and withholding $1.6 million from a client.

After a court appearance Monday, Avenatti said he’s long represented “Davids versus Goliaths” in the same justice system in which he now faces charges. – READ MORE