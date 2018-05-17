California Prosecutors Call Out George Soros For Meddling In Local D.A. Races

A group of prosecutors in California has called out New York billionaire George Soros for meddling in several local district attorney races taking place across the Golden State.

Michele Hanisee, President of the Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys, warned of Soros’ ongoing attempts “to buy the criminal justice system” in a pair of editorials recently posted on the organization’s website:

Now, California is in the crosshairs of Soros funded campaigns that target District Attorney races in San Diego, Alameda, Yolo and Sacramento counties.

District Attorney elections used to be lightly financed campaigns largely focusing on personal qualifications. Definitions of criminal conduct and the proper penalties for that conduct were left to be decided in the political process by legislation or initiative. … Soros has seized on District Attorney races to bypass the legislative process, seeking to elect candidates who support Soros’ political agenda and social views. A staple of these candidates is the promise not to enforce laws with which they disagree.

An example of this is the candidate Soros is now backing in San Diego County, who promises not to “enforce what we call the quality of life offenses”… – READ MORE

