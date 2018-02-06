California professor calls Trump ‘white supremacist,’ ‘orange reality star’ in class syllabus

A California political science professor reportedly called President Trump a “white supremacist” and an “orange reality star” in a syllabus for her class, and at one point asked how students “will explain” the current political era.

Dr. Brooke Mascagni, who teaches “American Political Institutions” at California State University-Dominguez Hills, rails against Trump in the “shortened version” syllabus, according to Campus Reform.

“Future generations will wonder how the greatest democracy in the world elected a white supremacist, misogynist, narcissistic, volatile, belligerent, uninformed, stubborn, failed businessman and orange reality star to the highest office,” Mascagni wrote under a section titled “Why is this class important?”

She continues by asking “How will you explain it?”

The course description does not read like a standard political science course.

“The President of the United States won the 2016 election by appealing to bigotry and hatred,” wrote Mascagni. “Just about everyday, a new scandal breaks or evidence of corruption emerges. Moreover, the Republican Party controls the executive and legislative branches of government, yet couldn’t manage to keep the government running on the one year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.” – READ MORE

