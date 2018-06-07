California Primary: George Soros Comes up Empty in D.A. Races

Left-wing Billionaire George Soros Suffered A Series Of Political Losses In The California Primary On Tuesday, As Three Of The Four District Attorney Candidates He Backed Lost, And The Other Was Forced Into A Runoff Election.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday: In Sacramento County, Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert, a prominent conservative voice in statewide politics, declared victory with 64% of the vote. Her Soros-backed challenger has yet to concede. In San Diego County, incumbent Summer Stephan won nearly two-thirds of the vote, according to the county elections office. In Alameda County, longtime Dist. Atty. Nancy O’Malley looked to have comfortably avoided a runoff with 60% of the vote.

Early returns in Contra Costa County, the only race where Soros backed an incumbent, showed Dist. Atty. Diana Becton with 49.6%. A candidate must win more than 50% to avoid a runoff in the November general election. It’s unclear how many ballots remained to be counted.

If the results become official, it would mark the consortium’s most significant loss in district attorney races.

In California, [Soros] spent more than $2.7 million. The money from Soros and others helped challengers match or surpass the millions of dollars — mostly from police, prosecutors and local business groups — flowing to incumbents unaccustomed to such organized liberal opposition. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1