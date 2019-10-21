California Power Company Says It May Have To Impose Blackouts For The Next 10 Years

In case anyone needed another reason to leave California, the chief executive officers of Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. (PG&E) now says the company may have to impose blackouts over the next 10 years.

NPR reported that CEO Bill Johnson told energy regulators at California’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) the company needed more time to trim trees and update its technology to prevent future forest fires. In the meantime, Johnson said, the company would have to impose blackouts.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January. Months later, investigators determined that it was the company’s electrical transmission lines that caused a fire that sparked the raging forest fires in California last November.

Johnson reportedly said at the meeting that it could take 10 years for the power outages to be “ratcheted down significantly.”

Earlier this month, the company shut off power for millions of Northern and Central California residents during high winds to avoid another fire. At the time, Johnson "continued to insist the blackout was necessary to prevent wildfires as high winds swept the state; he predicted at 6 p.m. that 98% of the affected customers would have the lights back on by midnight," according to The Sacramento Bee.