California pilot who bought children in Philippines for sex sentenced to life in prison

A California pilot who was convicted of traveling to the Philippines to have sex with children was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison.

A federal grand jury in Sacramento four months ago found Michael Carel Clemans, 57, a Bangkok-based pilot from California, guilty of buying children, attempted travel and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and conspiracy to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, FOX40 reported. During the sentencing hearing this week, U.S. District Judge John Mendez said he was sickened by the crimes.

Details about Clemans’ crimes included “salacious” chats he exchanged with a Filipino woman to try to “arrange sex with underage girls.”

“I want to be able to get my photos and arrange sex with the underage girls…I do not want you or me to get into trouble…so we have to be very very careful,” he wrote in a message. – READ MORE

A potentially explosive report from The New York Times claims that U.S. officials turned a “blind eye” to ongoing child sex abuse problems within the Afghan army and funded that nation’s military despite repeated allegations of pedophilia and even child sex trafficking.

The New York Times cites a document, released Monday, which says that the U.S. military reported more than 5,000 incidents of “gross human rights abuses” to authorities between 2010 and 2016, many involving children. But despite their repeated requests — and the dictates of American law — the U.S. continued to provide financial support to the Afghan Army.

According to the Times, the document exposed how “prevalent child sex abuse was in the Afghan military,” and outlined how often the American military “looked the other way at the widespread practice of ‘bacha bazi’ …i n which some Afghan commanders keep underage boys as sex slaves.”

The Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released the report, which was compiled in 2016 after The New York Times wrote a story alleging that “bacha bazi” was “rampant” within the ranks of the Afghan military, and how the U.S. might have unwittingly rubber-stamped the horrific practice. SIGAR says it’s now investigating and taking action based on both the story and the report. – READ MORE