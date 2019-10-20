California Now Allowing Illegal Aliens to Serve on Government Boards

In this latest outrageous move, Governor Gavin Newsom signed yet another bill that spits in the face of every law-abiding American by allowing illegal aliens to serve on government boards and commissions.

And if that’s not bad enough, a second measure Newsom signed into action bans federal immigration officers from making arrests in courthouses.

California lawmakers continued the state’s expansion of rights and protections this year for immigrants who enter the country illegally, with laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing them to serve on government boards and commissions and banning arrests for immigration violations in courthouses across the state.

The efforts by Newsom and Democrats in the California Legislature to provide refuge to immigrants stand in sharp contrast to the policies of President Trump, who continues to push for a new wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and also crack down on asylum seekers.

“Our state doesn’t succeed in spite of our diversity — our state succeeds because of it,” Newsom said in a written statement on Saturday after signing some of the bills into law. – READ MORE