California Mayor Introduces Controversial Legislation, Looks To Pay Potential Shooters (VIDEO)

The mayor of one California city rife with violent crime is exploring some unique and controversial methods to address potential criminals before they hurt or kill others.

Dozens of cities are looking into the program, which is called Advance Peace, as a possible solution to increased homicides and gun-related crimes.

In a recent interview on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs explained why his city will be the first to initiate a program that would give those deemed at high risk to commit a violent crime access to a diversionary program.

If successful in the program, individuals enrolled in Advance Peace would be eligible for a stipend meant to keep them on the straight and narrow.

“The money happens after six months of intensive case management,” Tubbs said in response to critics who describe the program as little more than a bribe to potential criminals. – READ MORE

