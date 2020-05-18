California man allegedly proceeded to strangle a child just 10 minutes after being released from jail

A man in California was taken back into custody last week after strangling a child and stealing a car just 10 minutes after being released from the county jail, police said.

Daniel Orozco, 28, was released from county jail last Wednesday after being arrested a day earlier for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and driving the wrong way on the road, Salinas Police Department wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

After his release, Orozco reportedly wasted little time getting back to committing crimes.

“Not more than 10 minutes later Orozco forced a female out of her car in the parking lot of Natividad Medical Center. The female refused to give up the keys to her car so Orozco began to strangle the female’s 11 year old child,” the post continued. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --