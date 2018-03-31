California low-income residents will soon receive $500 per month, no-strings-attached income

Just months from now, low-income residents in Stockton, California, will receive no-strings-attached money to meet their needs, as the city lays the foundation for a universal basic income, KOVR-TV reports.

The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration is an experimental program introduced by Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs that will pay low-income residents $500 per month.

“They’re written off,” Tubbs said. “They don’t have the money because there is something wrong with them, and I want to demonstrate that when given the opportunity that people, especially the people of Stockton, will make good choices and the right choices for themselves and their families.”

Another part of the program includes hiring three artists to create murals that will be “used to start a conversation on the universal basic income project so that people will take it upon themselves and go and do research on it, and see how impactful it can be for our community.” – READ MORE

