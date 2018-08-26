California legislature passes bans on requiring silence from sexual harassment victims

California’s legislature passed two bills this week that would ban employers from taking a number of steps that activists inspired by the #MeToo movement say help employers hide instances of sexual abuse.

The bills, which have been sent to Gov. Jerry Brown (D) for a signature, would ban secret settlements that require victims to stay quiet about crimes as well as mandatory arbitration clauses and nondisclosure agreements in employment contracts, BuzzFeed News reports.

The bill focusing on mandatory arbitration is supported by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who was fired by Fox in 2016 after she says she was sexually harassed by then-CEO Roger Ailes.

“I believe that forced arbitration is not only unjust, it is un-American,” Carlson told local media in May. “I hope legislators from both sides of the aisle will get to Gov. Brown’s office and ask him to sign this bill.” – READ MORE

The California state Senate voted this week to pass legislation that will help to expunge or reduce past marijuana-related convictions handed down before pot was legalized in the state.

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday in a bipartisan vote of 22-8, almost three months after it was approved by the California State Assembly by a vote of 43-28, according to High Times.

The bill will require the California Justice Department to review past convictions from between 1975 and 2016 and identify cases that could be overturned or reduced by July of 2019.

According to a report by CNN, more than 218,000 convictions could be either erased or reduced should Gov. Jerry Brown (D) sign the bill into law.. – READ MORE