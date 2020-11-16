California judge rules Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped authority with mail ballot order

A California judge has ruled that Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped his authority when he issued an executive order requiring vote-by-mail ballots sent to all registered voters, according to reports.

Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman ruled Friday that Newsom did not have the authority to amend or change existing election law – even during a pandemic.

The ruling put a permanent injunction on Newsom, prohibiting him from changing existing law under the California Emergency Services Act (CESA), according to KCRA.

The ruling does not affect the results of the 2020 general election.

Newsom issued the order on June 3, just before the state Legislature passed a similar law. Two assemblymen, James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, sued Newsom, arguing that it was the Legislature’s role – not the governor’s – to change law.

“I think that is a very dangerous thing,” Kiley said in his October testimony, according to Newsweek. “And he’s made good on his word, and he’s been issuing order after order after order.” – READ MORE

