California High School Insists Student ‘Promoting Violence’ With Pro-Gun Rights Flag
South Pasadena High School student Charles Li tried to wear a “Come and Take It” flag depicting an AR-15, Campus Reform reported Tuesday. Administrators pulled Li aside to question him about it, with one reportedly asserting it violated the school’s code of conduct.
“I have a right to wear it, in support of the Second Amendment,” Li, a member of South Pasadena’s Young Conservatives chapter, told administrators. “The whole point of the protest is going against the semi-automatic weapons ban.”
“You kind of have more of a right to wear it off-campus on your walk than you do here, because our dress code says people cannot promote drug use, violence, and so forth,” a female administrator told the student, according to an audio recording obtained by Campus Reform.
“Well, I’m not promoting violence,” Li said in the recording. “How am I promoting any violence? I don’t get how this is promoting violence, just by supporting the Constitution.” – READ MORE
