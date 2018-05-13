California High School Insists Student ‘Promoting Violence’ With Pro-Gun Rights Flag

South Pasadena High School student Charles Li tried to wear a “Come and Take It” flag depicting an AR-15, Campus Reform reported Tuesday. Administrators pulled Li aside to question him about it, with one reportedly asserting it violated the school’s code of conduct.

“I have a right to wear it, in support of the Second Amendment,” Li, a member of South Pasadena’s Young Conservatives chapter, told administrators. “The whole point of the protest is going against the semi-automatic weapons ban.”

“You kind of have more of a right to wear it off-campus on your walk than you do here, because our dress code says people cannot promote drug use, violence, and so forth,” a female administrator told the student, according to an audio recording obtained by Campus Reform.

“Well, I’m not promoting violence,” Li said in the recording. “How am I promoting any violence? I don’t get how this is promoting violence, just by supporting the Constitution.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1