California Heat Is Buckling The Grid Months After Being Warned of This Exact Thing Happening

California’s grid operator is asking customers to limit electricity use during peak hours to help keep power flowing as a “heat dome” settles over the southwestern U.S.

But they were warned of this months ago.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation warned in May that California faced “significant risk of encountering operating conditions that could result in operating reserve shortfalls.”

Expected power demand is expected to outstrip California’s available generating capacity by about 5,000 megawatts on Tuesday, according to the California Independent System Operator.

Why the lack of energy supplies? CAISO expects high demand for air conditioning during the heat wave to outstrip supply owing to “reduced electricity imports, tight natural gas supplies” and high wildfire risk.

The grid operator issued a flex alert to customers on Monday and began mobilizing all available generating capacity.

But that’s not enough, and CAISO is asking residents and businesses to cut their power usage to prevent “rotating power outages.” – READ MORE

In a stunning rebuke, the California Democratic Party declined to endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein in her re-election bid and instead backed her progressive challenger on the November ballot, state Sen. Kevin de León.

De León, a fellow Democrat, received 65 percent of the vote of about 330 members of the state party’s executive board in Oakland on Saturday— more than the 60 percent needed to secure the endorsement, The Los Angeles Times reported. Feinstein received 7 percent of the vote, while 28 percent voted for “no endorsement,” as she had requested in the name of “party unity.”

Feinstein, 85, finished first in the state’s June primary, with the 51-year-old de León emerging as her general election challenger under California’s “top two” nominating system. Neither candidate had received the necessary 60 percent of support in a gathering of the state Democratic Party before June’s vote.

Feinstein, first elected to her Senate seat in 1992, remains favored to cruise to victory over her relatively unknown opponent, despite the latest rebuff from state party activists. She holds an overwhelming fundraising advantage and has led in the polls by some 30 percentage points. – READ MORE

