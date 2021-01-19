California Halts COVID Vaccinations From Moderna Batch Linked To “Unusually High Number” Of Adverse Reactions

As the suspected death toll attributed to COVID-19 vaccines rises around the world, with dozens already reported in the US and Norway, California health officials have asked health-care providers in the state to immediately stop administering a batch of Moderna COVID-19 jabs after an “unusually high number” of adverse reactions were linked to it, according to RT.

On order of State epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan and the California Department of Public Health, the vaccines should be shelved until a proper investigation can be conducted. The lot in question is Moderna Lot 041L20A.

Message to #CovidVaccine providers: “This week, a higher-than-usual number of adverse events were reported with a specific lot of #Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/RsaIzd1Gap — Shawna Khalafi (@ShawnaKhalafiTV) January 18, 2021

More than 330,000 doses from this lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state.

The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12.

All of the reactions appear to be tied to a single community clinic that was administering the batch. The clinic reportedly closed for several hours after a string of adverse reactions occurred.- READ MORE

