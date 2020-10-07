California governor’s office tells diners to wear masks ‘in between bites’

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told residents in the Golden State that if they go out to eat, they should be wearing a mask “in between bites” to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” an Oct. 3 tweet from the governor’s office says. “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

For emphasis, the tweet shows an image of someone at a dining seat wearing a mask, then not wearing a mask while taking a bite, and then putting the mask on again.

However, the image then advises people to “minimize the number of times you take your mask off.”

California has allowed limited indoor dining to resume in a number of counties. San Francisco allowed indoor dining last week at 25% capacity. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --