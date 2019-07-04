California Governor Calls on Nike to Move Business From AZ to CA, Thanks Them for ‘Doing the Right Thing’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) offered Nike to move their business to his state after Arizona rescinded their tax benefits, saying the shoe manufacturer did “the right thing” by pulling a Betsy Ross flag-themed shoe from production.

Hey, @Nike — we’re just a quick jaunt over the border…



Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values. pic.twitter.com/dLN7EuYBFS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2019

"Hey, — we're just a quick jaunt over the border…" wrote the California governor. "Thank you for doing the right thing. is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values."