California Gov. Newsom pardons felons in rebuke to President Trump’s immigration policies

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday pardoned several felons, two of whom are set to be deported, in what many saw as a rebuke to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Newsom took office in January and has used the gubernatorial office to criticize and oppose the president on a myriad of policies, but especially illegal immigration.

Two felons were pardoned for crimes that made them eligible for deportation, from solicitation of murder to grand theft. All of those granted clemency had already served their prison terms for their crimes.

“By granting these pardons to people who are transforming their lives,” read a statement from the governor’s office, “the Governor is seeking to remove barriers to employment and public service, restore civic rights and responsibilities and prevent unjust collateral consequences of conviction.” – READ MORE