California Gov. Gavin Newsom kicks off El Salvador tour to offer alternative to Trump’s ‘demoralizing’ rhetoric

California Gov. Gavin Newsom arrived in El Salvador on Sunday to begin a four-day trip to learn more about the root causes fueling migration to the U.S. and offer an alternative to what he regards as President Trump’s “demoralizing” rhetoric about the Central American nation.

The trip comes on the heels of President Trump’s Friday visit to California’s stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border. Newsom criticized Trump’s recent move to cut direct aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, nations who’ve seen many of their citizens flee north through Mexico in efforts to enter the U.S.

“Right now you have a president that talks down to people, talks past them, demoralizing folks living here and their relatives in the United States,” Newsom told reporters. “I think it’s important to let folks know that’s not our country — that’s an individual in our country who happens at this moment to be president.”

Newsom, 51, a Democrat who took office in January after being elected in November to the top job in the nation’s most populous state, has taken the Trump administration to task on immigration, having sued over the president’s emergency declaration to build a southern border wall and pledging $25 million in state money to help asylum seekers. – READ MORE