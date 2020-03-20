California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces statewide coronavirus ‘stay at home’ order

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening announced he’s enacting a “statewide order” for its nearly 40 million residents to “stay at home,” a wide-reaching measure for the most populous state in the country as the coronavirus spreads.

The order took effect midnight on Friday morning. It prohibits gatherings outside and requires nonessential businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“We need to bend the curve in the state of California,” Newsom said during a news conference. “There’s a social contract here. People, I think, recognize the need to do more. They will adjust and adapt as they have.”

He added, “This is a moment we need to make tough decisions. This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth.”

Public events have been canceled and bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and clubs will be closed. Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will stay open.

Newsom’s office projected the virus will infect more than half of Californias within two months, according to a letter he sent to President Trump on Wednesday where he said the state has been disproportionality impacted. – READ MORE

