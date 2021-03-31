California foster parents asked about extra beds for migrant children: report

Foster parents in California are being asked to hold as many as 26 unaccompanied migrant children in their homes amid the burgeoning border crisis, according to a new report.

California’s Community Care Licensing Office (CCLD) is approaching parents in the state’s foster care system and asking them to tell the agency how many extra beds they had to “serve additional youth,” according to a voicemail recording obtained by The Daily Mail.

“This is an emergency message, please respond to this urgent message from the Community Care Licensing Division,” the voicemail said. “CCLD would like to know how many available beds you have to serve additional youth.”

The recording listed a phone number for foster parents to call back. A similar email was sent out to foster parents, with links to click corresponding with the number of beds available.

"As many of you are already aware, CCLD has been sending automated emails and phone calls asking you about available beds to serve additional youth," the email read.

