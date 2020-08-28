California Faces Legal Battle Over Coronavirus Restrictions

A judge rejected Los Angeles County’s bid to shut down a California megachurch that is challenging the state’s restrictions on in-person religious gatherings, setting the stage for a protracted battle over coronavirus orders.

Grace Community Church is attempting to return to in-person services over the objections of local regulators. Paul Jonna, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, a religious liberty law firm, told the Washington Free Beacon the state government should be consistent in how it regards First Amendment activity. He pointed to the permissiveness of local and state leaders who publicly condoned and supported large public gatherings to protest George Floyd’s death in police custody.