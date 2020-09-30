California environmental professor argues ‘white supremacy’ is the cause of wildfires and hurricanes

An environmental professor at Santa Clarita University in California recently blamed the global “climate crisis” — which he says has resulted in raging wildfires on the West Coast and hurricanes on the East Coast — on none other than “white supremacy.”

Ted Grudin, who earned his Ph.D. in environmental science from the University of California-Berkeley, wrote an op-ed in the Earth Island Journal last week titled, “How White Supremacy Caused the Climate Crisis.”

In the op-ed, Grudin asserted that “embedded in the theory of racial supremacy is the theory of human supremacy over nature, which has brought environmental calamity upon us.”

As Grudin sees it, white supremacy thrives on the “accumulation of wealth and power” of a select few, namely Caucasians, and the “oppression and destruction” of everyone and everything else. White people, he argued, have historically believed that dominance and control are their “natural rights” and have thus sought to “colonize peoples and lands.”

Fast-forward hundreds of years, and here’s the result: Racism, wildfires, and hurricanes. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --