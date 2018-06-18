California Elementary School to be Named After Illegal Immigrant

True Pundit

An elementary school set to open in Mountain View, Calif., next summer will be named after an illegal immigrant.

The new school will be named after award-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, after the Mountain View Whisman School District board voted on Thursday.

Vargas emigrated from the Philippines with his family to America when he was 12 years old.

In a statement after the vote, Vargas said, “As a proud product of the Bay Area’s public school system, I am overwhelmed by this totally unexpected and deeply meaningful honor.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Vargas worked for the Washington Post and was a member of a team that won a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. – READ MORE

